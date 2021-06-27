Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co Has $378,000 Position in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co raised its stake in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) by 22.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,779 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $378,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 88,935 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,438,000 after buying an additional 11,665 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP boosted its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 1,963,850 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $70,600,000 after buying an additional 238,663 shares during the period. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 201,606 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,248,000 after buying an additional 18,553 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 146,099 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,252,000 after buying an additional 10,121 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,082,325 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $80,482,000 after buying an additional 81,544 shares during the period. 89.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on BSX. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of Boston Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Boston Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $42.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Boston Scientific from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Boston Scientific presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.75.

In other news, SVP Scott Olson sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.61, for a total transaction of $27,027.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 12,844 shares in the company, valued at approximately $495,906.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Arthur C. Butcher sold 9,676 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $387,040.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 39,074 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,562,960. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 227,561 shares of company stock worth $9,744,356. Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BSX opened at $44.10 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $42.59. Boston Scientific Co. has a 52-week low of $32.99 and a 52-week high of $44.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.80. The company has a market cap of $62.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 441.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.88.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.06. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 1.69% and a return on equity of 9.80%. The company had revenue of $2.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

