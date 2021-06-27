Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co Makes New $419,000 Investment in International Paper (NYSE:IP)

Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co acquired a new position in International Paper (NYSE:IP) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 7,758 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $419,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IP. FMR LLC raised its holdings in International Paper by 4.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 391,110 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $18,096,000 after purchasing an additional 16,114 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in International Paper by 64.9% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 36,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,790,000 after purchasing an additional 14,163 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC bought a new position in International Paper in the fourth quarter worth $232,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of International Paper by 36.9% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 21,052 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,048,000 after acquiring an additional 5,673 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of International Paper during the fourth quarter valued at $208,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.14% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP John V. Sims sold 8,909 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.87, for a total transaction of $560,108.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on IP shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $71.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on International Paper from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on International Paper from $78.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on International Paper from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Argus raised International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. International Paper has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.36.

IP opened at $60.68 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.35. International Paper has a 52-week low of $32.94 and a 52-week high of $65.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market cap of $23.77 billion, a PE ratio of 24.67 and a beta of 1.06.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.17. International Paper had a return on equity of 15.84% and a net margin of 4.72%. The company had revenue of $5.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.57 EPS. International Paper’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that International Paper will post 4.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 27th were issued a dividend of $0.5125 per share. This represents a $2.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 26th. International Paper’s payout ratio is currently 73.21%.

International Paper Company operates as a paper and packaging company primarily in United States, the Middle East, Europe, Africa, Pacific Rim, Asia, and rest of the Americas. It operates through three segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

