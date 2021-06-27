Mercer International Inc. (NASDAQ:MERC) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.07

Mercer International Inc. (NASDAQ:MERC) (TSE:MRI.U) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of 0.065 per share by the basic materials company on Wednesday, July 7th. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th.

Mercer International has decreased its dividend payment by 29.3% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Mercer International has a dividend payout ratio of 13.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Mercer International to earn $2.48 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.26 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 10.5%.

NASDAQ:MERC opened at $12.82 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.06, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.80. The stock has a market cap of $845.99 million, a PE ratio of -98.62 and a beta of 1.94. Mercer International has a 1-year low of $5.77 and a 1-year high of $18.14.

Mercer International (NASDAQ:MERC) (TSE:MRI.U) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $412.72 million for the quarter. Mercer International had a negative net margin of 0.53% and a positive return on equity of 2.91%. On average, analysts predict that Mercer International will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Eric Xavier Heine sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.46, for a total transaction of $108,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 67,118 shares in the company, valued at $1,037,644.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MERC. TheStreet upgraded shares of Mercer International from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. TD Securities restated a “hold” rating on shares of Mercer International in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mercer International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Mercer International from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Mercer International from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.92.

About Mercer International

Mercer International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells northern bleached softwood kraft (NBSK) pulp in Europe, the United States, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Pulp and Wood Products. The company also generates and sells green energy produced from biomass cogeneration power plant to third party utilities.

