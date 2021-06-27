MetaHash Tops 1-Day Volume of $703,360.00 (MHC)

#MetaHash (CURRENCY:MHC) traded up 0.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on June 27th. Over the last week, #MetaHash has traded down 10.9% against the US dollar. One #MetaHash coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0110 or 0.00000032 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. #MetaHash has a market cap of $28.90 million and approximately $703,360.00 worth of #MetaHash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002909 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $14.90 or 0.00043339 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 46.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.55 or 0.00132480 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $55.81 or 0.00162326 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0569 or 0.00000165 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $34,456.11 or 1.00209190 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002843 BTC.

#MetaHash was first traded on May 29th, 2018. #MetaHash’s total supply is 2,804,196,079 coins and its circulating supply is 2,634,613,947 coins. The official website for #MetaHash is metahash.org . #MetaHash’s official Twitter account is @themetahash . #MetaHash’s official message board is medium.com/@themetahash

According to CryptoCompare, “Working on Blockchain 4.0 protocol, #Metahash is a blockchain-based transaction ecosystem that developed the Tracechain protocol to optimize the transaction speed on the crypto space with high-speed transactions and low fees. The Metahash structure has four synergetic parts: TraceChain, MetaApps, Metagate, and MetaHashCoin. The TraceChain is an AI (Artificial Intelligence) algorithm that increases the speed of the traffic all over the network. Through the MetaApps users build DApps and also projects using different languages can be converted to a MetaApp application. The user interface Metagate is the link between TraceChain and MetaApps. The digital asset MetaHashCoin is a payment method within the Metahash ecosystem and has the utility to be converted to other tokens of different networks. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as #MetaHash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade #MetaHash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy #MetaHash using one of the exchanges listed above.

