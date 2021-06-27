MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG) Shares Purchased by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG) by 5.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,368,986 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 299,464 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in MGIC Investment were worth $74,409,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. CM Management LLC acquired a new stake in MGIC Investment in the 1st quarter worth about $831,000. Advisors Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in MGIC Investment by 21.9% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 401,390 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,559,000 after buying an additional 72,200 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in MGIC Investment by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,797,850 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $24,900,000 after buying an additional 25,479 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in shares of MGIC Investment by 21.9% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 38,220 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $529,000 after purchasing an additional 6,871 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lingohr & Partner Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in shares of MGIC Investment by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Lingohr & Partner Asset Management GmbH now owns 35,250 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $488,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. 93.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get MGIC Investment alerts:

Shares of NYSE:MTG opened at $14.17 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. MGIC Investment Co. has a one year low of $7.01 and a one year high of $15.68. The company’s 50-day moving average is $14.47.

MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.42. The business had revenue of $295.74 million for the quarter. MGIC Investment had a return on equity of 9.98% and a net margin of 37.50%. Equities research analysts expect that MGIC Investment Co. will post 1.67 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. MGIC Investment’s payout ratio is currently 18.18%.

In related news, EVP James J. Hughes sold 80,051 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.39, for a total transaction of $1,151,933.89. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 265,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,820,545. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on MGIC Investment from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised MGIC Investment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, MGIC Investment presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.00.

MGIC Investment Profile

MGIC Investment Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance, other mortgage credit risk management solutions, and ancillary services to lenders and government sponsored entities in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Guam. The company offers primary mortgage insurance that provides mortgage default protection on individual loans, as well as covers unpaid loan principal, delinquent interest, and various expenses associated with the default and subsequent foreclosure.

Read More: What are the advantages to having securities held in street name?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG).

Receive News & Ratings for MGIC Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGIC Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.