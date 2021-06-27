MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) Stock Position Reduced by Primecap Management Co. CA

Primecap Management Co. CA trimmed its holdings in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) by 57.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 856,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,159,800 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA’s holdings in MGM Resorts International were worth $32,554,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in MGM Resorts International in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Exane Derivatives bought a new stake in MGM Resorts International in the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in MGM Resorts International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC bought a new stake in MGM Resorts International in the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Valley Brook Capital Group bought a new stake in MGM Resorts International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. 61.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:MGM opened at $43.89 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $21.53 billion, a PE ratio of -10.07 and a beta of 2.44. MGM Resorts International has a one year low of $14.65 and a one year high of $45.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $41.40. The company has a current ratio of 3.86, a quick ratio of 3.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.86) by $0.18. MGM Resorts International had a negative net margin of 47.65% and a negative return on equity of 17.93%. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.64 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that MGM Resorts International will post -1.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 10th were paid a $0.002 dividend. This represents a $0.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 9th. MGM Resorts International’s dividend payout ratio is -0.25%.

In other news, CEO William Hornbuckle sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.10, for a total value of $411,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 229,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,419,174.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Todd Meinert sold 6,186 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.26, for a total transaction of $255,234.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 20,790 shares in the company, valued at approximately $857,795.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 167,536 shares of company stock valued at $6,855,069. Corporate insiders own 5.09% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on MGM shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of MGM Resorts International from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of MGM Resorts International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $42.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MGM Resorts International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of MGM Resorts International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.80.

About MGM Resorts International

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

