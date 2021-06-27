MIB Coin (MIB) Price Hits $0.0045

MIB Coin (CURRENCY:MIB) traded up 42.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on June 27th. During the last seven days, MIB Coin has traded 1.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One MIB Coin coin can currently be bought for $0.0045 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular exchanges. MIB Coin has a market capitalization of $631,866.75 and approximately $7.00 worth of MIB Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.92 or 0.00038629 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002995 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.31 or 0.00027848 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0149 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000118 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0497 or 0.00000149 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000018 BTC.

MIB Coin Coin Profile

MIB is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. MIB Coin’s total supply is 417,515,776 coins and its circulating supply is 140,213,848 coins. MIB Coin’s official Twitter account is @mibcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for MIB Coin is www.mibcoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “MIB (Mobile Integrated Blockchain) is a blockchain-based platform developed to allow users to mine through smartphones due to the lack of power generation in areas like Central Asia, Africa, South America, and Southeast Asia. The participants of the MIB ecosystem need to download the Mobile Smart Miner App (available on iOS and Android), connect to a wireless network and can start immediately using the Smart Miner to mine MIB coins. MIB also provides a wallet to store the MIB coins. “

Buying and Selling MIB Coin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MIB Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MIB Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MIB Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

