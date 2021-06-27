Milestone Scientific Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSEAMERICAN:MLSS)

Milestone Scientific Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MLSS) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Friday. Traders purchased 2,062 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 2,478% compared to the typical daily volume of 80 call options.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MLSS. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Milestone Scientific by 17.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,472,827 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $8,828,000 after buying an additional 361,751 shares in the last quarter. EAM Investors LLC purchased a new position in Milestone Scientific in the first quarter valued at $1,122,000. swisspartners Ltd. purchased a new position in Milestone Scientific in the fourth quarter valued at $525,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Milestone Scientific by 47.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 694,391 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,478,000 after purchasing an additional 222,121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Milestone Scientific by 287.8% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 116,044 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 86,121 shares in the last quarter. 15.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Milestone Scientific alerts:

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN MLSS opened at $2.39 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $159.53 million, a PE ratio of -23.90 and a beta of 1.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.78. Milestone Scientific has a 12 month low of $1.30 and a 12 month high of $4.85.

Milestone Scientific (NYSEAMERICAN:MLSS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.02. Milestone Scientific had a negative net margin of 123.64% and a negative return on equity of 39.49%. The firm had revenue of $1.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.90 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Milestone Scientific will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Milestone Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.25 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday.

Milestone Scientific Company Profile

Milestone Scientific, Inc develops computer-controlled anesthetic delivery devices for the medical and dental markets in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Dental and Medical. Its products include CompuDent System that are used to control the flow rate of the anesthesia during the injection, which allows virtually painless injections for various dental procedures, including routine fillings, implants, root canals, and crowns.

Featured Article: What Is an EV Stock?

Receive News & Ratings for Milestone Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Milestone Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.