Mina (MINA) Price Reaches $1.33 on Major Exchanges

Mina (CURRENCY:MINA) traded down 2.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on June 27th. Over the last week, Mina has traded down 34.6% against the dollar. Mina has a market capitalization of $218.15 million and approximately $15.42 million worth of Mina was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Mina coin can now be bought for $1.33 or 0.00004068 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003054 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001844 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $14.19 or 0.00043304 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 21% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.88 or 0.00109503 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $53.31 or 0.00162695 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0538 or 0.00000164 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $32,839.23 or 1.00213790 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002893 BTC.

About Mina

Mina’s total supply is 824,104,972 coins and its circulating supply is 163,657,720 coins. Mina’s official Twitter account is @MinaProtocol

Buying and Selling Mina

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mina directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mina should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Mina using one of the exchanges listed above.

