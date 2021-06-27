Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Acquires 119,168 Shares of Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO) by 82.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 263,002 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 119,168 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Sangamo Therapeutics were worth $3,296,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Sangamo Therapeutics by 2,900.0% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Sangamo Therapeutics by 171.6% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,270 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 2,066 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sangamo Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $83,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Sangamo Therapeutics by 48.5% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 9,925 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 3,240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Winthrop Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Sangamo Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $125,000. 55.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Sangamo Therapeutics alerts:

SGMO stock opened at $12.02 on Friday. Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.51 and a twelve month high of $19.43. The stock has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.66 and a beta of 1.74. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.22.

Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $26.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.20 million. Sangamo Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 24.82% and a negative net margin of 94.38%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 100.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.37) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on SGMO shares. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Sangamo Therapeutics in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Sangamo Therapeutics from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Sangamo Therapeutics from $36.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Sangamo Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.67.

Sangamo Therapeutics Profile

Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on translating science into genomic medicines that transform patients' lives using platform technologies in gene therapy, cell therapy, genome editing, and genome regulation. The company offers zinc finger protein (ZFP), a technology platform for making zinc finger nucleases, which are proteins used in modifying DNA sequences by adding or knocking out specific genes or genome editing; and ZFP transcription factors proteins used in increasing or decreasing gene expression.

Recommended Story: Trade War

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SGMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO).

Receive News & Ratings for Sangamo Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sangamo Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.