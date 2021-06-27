Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Buys 28,879 Shares of Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE) by 16.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 205,004 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,879 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Vale were worth $3,563,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vale by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 69,968,346 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,216,049,000 after acquiring an additional 8,719,367 shares during the last quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. bought a new stake in Vale during the 4th quarter valued at $93,010,000. Cullen Capital Management LLC raised its position in Vale by 31,851.7% during the 1st quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 3,297,093 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $57,303,000 after purchasing an additional 3,286,774 shares in the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in Vale during the 4th quarter valued at $52,256,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Vale by 307.6% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,709,604 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $64,473,000 after purchasing an additional 2,799,539 shares in the last quarter. 25.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Vale alerts:

Shares of VALE stock opened at $22.68 on Friday. Vale S.A. has a 1-year low of $10.06 and a 1-year high of $23.17. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market cap of $116.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 1.00.

Vale (NYSE:VALE) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The basic materials company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.04. Vale had a return on equity of 49.76% and a net margin of 22.30%. The firm had revenue of $12.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.52 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Vale S.A. will post 5.36 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 8th. Investors of record on Friday, June 25th will be paid a dividend of $1.8803 per share. This represents a yield of 8.92%. This is an increase from Vale’s previous Variable dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 24th. Vale’s payout ratio is 40.76%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on VALE shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Vale from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Exane BNP Paribas lowered Vale from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Vale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Vale in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, HSBC lifted their price target on Vale from $21.50 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Vale presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.53.

Vale Profile

Vale SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Ferrous Minerals, Base Metals, and Coal segments. The Ferrous Minerals segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, ferroalloys, and other ferrous products; and provides related logistic services.

Recommended Story: Technical Analysis of Stocks, How Can It Help

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VALE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE).

Receive News & Ratings for Vale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.