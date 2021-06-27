Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Has $2.66 Million Stake in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. decreased its stake in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) by 37.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,596 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,625 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in SBA Communications were worth $2,664,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SBAC. Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in SBA Communications in the 4th quarter valued at $212,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its stake in SBA Communications by 83.5% in the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 2,342 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $661,000 after buying an additional 1,066 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH boosted its stake in SBA Communications by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 2,769 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $781,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in SBA Communications by 32.7% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 11,237 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,170,000 after buying an additional 2,767 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Duality Advisers LP boosted its stake in SBA Communications by 505.1% in the 4th quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 10,045 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,834,000 after buying an additional 8,385 shares in the last quarter. 93.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Mark R. Ciarfella sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.01, for a total value of $1,920,060.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director George R. Krouse, Jr. sold 471 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.81, for a total value of $150,159.51. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,387,037.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,300 shares of company stock valued at $2,601,583 in the last quarter. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on SBA Communications from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Raymond James boosted their price objective on SBA Communications from $309.00 to $346.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on SBA Communications from $320.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on SBA Communications in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $335.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised SBA Communications from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $321.00 to $337.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $323.91.

SBAC stock opened at $319.10 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $34.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 259.43 and a beta of 0.20. SBA Communications Co. has a twelve month low of $232.88 and a twelve month high of $328.37. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $302.15.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) last released its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The technology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.45). The firm had revenue of $548.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $540.79 million. SBA Communications had a negative return on equity of 2.99% and a net margin of 6.59%. The company’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.14) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that SBA Communications Co. will post 9.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 20th were issued a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.58%.

SBA Communications Profile

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America and South Africa. By ÂBuilding Better Wireless,Â SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses Â- site leasing and site development services.

