Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Makes New Investment in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 14,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,779,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Airbnb in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Private Ocean LLC bought a new stake in shares of Airbnb in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Airbnb in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in shares of Airbnb in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Airbnb in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Airbnb alerts:

Airbnb stock opened at $149.67 on Friday. Airbnb, Inc. has a 12 month low of $121.50 and a 12 month high of $219.94. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $151.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.42 billion and a P/E ratio of -9.64.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($1.12) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.15) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $887.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $717.99 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Airbnb, Inc. will post -1.1 EPS for the current year.

ABNB has been the topic of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Airbnb from $162.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Truist dropped their target price on Airbnb from $180.00 to $160.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Airbnb from $198.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Airbnb in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Airbnb from $180.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $167.97.

In related news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.82, for a total value of $575,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 361,568 shares in the company, valued at $52,000,709.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 3,306 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.34, for a total value of $450,740.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $881,165.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 2,079,253 shares of company stock valued at $297,195,142. 36.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Airbnb

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform for stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms and luxury villas. The company was formerly known as AirBed & Breakfast, Inc and changed its name to Airbnb, Inc in November 2010.

Further Reading: Different Options Trading Strategies



Receive News & Ratings for Airbnb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airbnb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.