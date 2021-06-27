Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Reduces Holdings in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. trimmed its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) by 64.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 56,864 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 102,236 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $3,041,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Grandview Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the first quarter worth approximately $71,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in Marathon Petroleum during the first quarter worth $25,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Marathon Petroleum during the first quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Marathon Petroleum during the first quarter worth $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Marathon Petroleum alerts:

A number of research firms have weighed in on MPC. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Marathon Petroleum in a research note on Monday, May 17th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James upped their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup upped their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $83.00 price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, TheStreet raised Marathon Petroleum from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Marathon Petroleum currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.43.

Shares of NYSE MPC opened at $62.55 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $59.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 1-year low of $26.56 and a 1-year high of $64.84. The stock has a market cap of $40.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 2.16.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.52. Marathon Petroleum had a negative return on equity of 7.64% and a negative net margin of 1.43%. The company had revenue of $22.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.16) EPS. Marathon Petroleum’s revenue was down 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 1.76 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th were issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.71%. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -67.44%.

Marathon Petroleum Company Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in refining, marketing, retailing, and transporting petroleum products primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments: Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale.

Featured Article: How do investors use RSI to grade stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.