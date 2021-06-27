Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX) Shares Gap Up to $162.46

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX) shares gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $162.46, but opened at $168.37. Mirati Therapeutics shares last traded at $169.85, with a volume of 4,721 shares changing hands.

MRTX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Mirati Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $208.00 to $196.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $160.00 price target (down from $245.00) on shares of Mirati Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Citigroup raised shares of Mirati Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Mirati Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, HC Wainwright cut their price objective on shares of Mirati Therapeutics from $255.00 to $251.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $217.92.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $158.83. The stock has a market cap of $8.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.10 and a beta of 1.42.

Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.67) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.13) by ($0.54). The company had revenue of $0.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.17 million. Mirati Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was down 96.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($2.02) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. will post -10.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Mirati Therapeutics news, CEO Charles M. Baum sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.46, for a total value of $6,618,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 152,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,268,058.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Jamie Christensen sold 435 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.34, for a total value of $67,137.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,311,209. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 42,685 shares of company stock worth $7,084,035. 3.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 136.7% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 56,743 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $9,720,000 after acquiring an additional 32,773 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 679.6% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,183 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $374,000 after acquiring an additional 1,903 shares during the last quarter. PFM Health Sciences LP boosted its position in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 22.3% during the 1st quarter. PFM Health Sciences LP now owns 309,780 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $53,065,000 after acquiring an additional 56,474 shares during the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems bought a new position in shares of Mirati Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,011,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Mirati Therapeutics by 70.2% during the 1st quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 24,118 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,131,000 after buying an additional 9,948 shares during the period.

Mirati Therapeutics

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, develops product candidates to address the genetic and immunological promoters of cancer in the United States. The company develops MRTX849, a KRAS G12C inhibitor, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for treating non-small cell lung (NSCL), colorectal, pancreatic, and other cancers; and Sitravatinib, an investigational spectrum-selective kinase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of NSCL cancer, as well as a KRAS G12D inhibitor program, which is in preclinical development.

