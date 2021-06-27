Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX) Shares Gap Up to $162.46

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $162.46, but opened at $168.37. Mirati Therapeutics shares last traded at $169.85, with a volume of 4,721 shares.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on MRTX shares. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on shares of Mirati Therapeutics from $255.00 to $251.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 10th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Mirati Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Mirati Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Mirati Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $208.00 to $196.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective (down previously from $245.00) on shares of Mirati Therapeutics in a report on Monday, May 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $217.92.

The firm has a market capitalization of $8.45 billion, a PE ratio of -19.10 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a 50 day moving average of $158.83.

Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.67) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.13) by ($0.54). The company had revenue of $0.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.17 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 96.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($2.02) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. will post -10.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Charles M. Baum sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.46, for a total transaction of $6,618,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 152,714 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,268,058.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Bruce L. A. Carter sold 2,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.11, for a total value of $398,497.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,013,954.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 42,685 shares of company stock worth $7,084,035. 3.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MRTX. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 84.7% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 157 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group purchased a new stake in Mirati Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in Mirati Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $61,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Mirati Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $66,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in Mirati Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $125,000.

Mirati Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:MRTX)

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, develops product candidates to address the genetic and immunological promoters of cancer in the United States. The company develops MRTX849, a KRAS G12C inhibitor, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for treating non-small cell lung (NSCL), colorectal, pancreatic, and other cancers; and Sitravatinib, an investigational spectrum-selective kinase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of NSCL cancer, as well as a KRAS G12D inhibitor program, which is in preclinical development.

