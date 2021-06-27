Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. Buys 856 Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. grew its stake in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 383.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,079 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after buying an additional 856 shares during the quarter. FedEx accounts for about 0.1% of Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd.’s holdings in FedEx were worth $306,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FDX. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in FedEx in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Curi Capital bought a new stake in shares of FedEx in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of FedEx during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of FedEx by 329.0% during the first quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 133 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in FedEx in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 71.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $383.00 price target on shares of FedEx in a research note on Friday, March 19th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of FedEx from $350.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. DZ Bank reissued a “sell” rating on shares of FedEx in a research report on Friday. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of FedEx from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on FedEx from $364.00 to $373.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. FedEx has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $335.12.

Shares of NYSE FDX opened at $291.95 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $77.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.25. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $299.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.60. FedEx Co. has a 1-year low of $129.28 and a 1-year high of $319.90.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shipping service provider reported $5.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.99 by $0.02. FedEx had a return on equity of 23.45% and a net margin of 6.23%. The firm had revenue of $22.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.53 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that FedEx Co. will post 20.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 12th. Investors of record on Monday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. This is a positive change from FedEx’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 25th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.31%.

In other FedEx news, EVP Jill Brannon sold 1,101 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.00, for a total transaction of $333,603.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,511 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,669,833. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Donald F. Colleran sold 17,150 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.52, for a total value of $5,153,918.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 56,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,890,426.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 170,773 shares of company stock valued at $50,641,869 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 8.49% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border e-commerce technology and e-commerce transportation solutions.

