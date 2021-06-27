Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. Cuts Stock Position in ON Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:ON)

Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. lessened its holdings in ON Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:ON) by 31.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,770 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 810 shares during the period. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd.’s holdings in ON Semiconductor were worth $74,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor by 57.3% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 12,891 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $537,000 after acquiring an additional 4,696 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in ON Semiconductor during the 1st quarter worth $206,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in ON Semiconductor by 133.4% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 33,117 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,378,000 after buying an additional 18,928 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in ON Semiconductor by 54.2% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,666,145 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $152,548,000 after buying an additional 1,288,967 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in ON Semiconductor by 30.6% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 88,603 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,687,000 after buying an additional 20,783 shares during the period. 93.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other ON Semiconductor news, CAO Bernard Raymond Colpitts, Jr. sold 2,483 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $89,388.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 19,890 shares in the company, valued at approximately $716,040. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Vince Craig Hopkin sold 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.11, for a total transaction of $49,543.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 131,114 shares in the company, valued at $4,996,754.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 61,031 shares of company stock worth $2,500,033. 1.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ON has been the topic of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of ON Semiconductor from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird raised shares of ON Semiconductor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of ON Semiconductor from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. DA Davidson set a $3.75 price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.09.

Shares of NASDAQ:ON opened at $37.51 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $16.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.48, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $38.54. ON Semiconductor Co. has a fifty-two week low of $18.75 and a fifty-two week high of $44.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.84.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. ON Semiconductor had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 13.23%. ON Semiconductor’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.10 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that ON Semiconductor Co. will post 1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ON Semiconductor Company Profile

ON Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells semiconductor components for various electronic devices worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Power Solutions Group (PSG), Advanced Solutions Group (ASG), and Intelligent Sensing Group (ISG). The PSG segment offers analog, discrete, module, and integrated semiconductor products for various applications, such as power switching, power conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage regulation functions.

