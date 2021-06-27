Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) CEO Stephane Bancel Sells 9,000 Shares

Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) CEO Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.65, for a total transaction of $1,976,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,248,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,372,563,856.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Stephane Bancel also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 16th, Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $1,800,000.00.

On Wednesday, June 9th, Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.30, for a total transaction of $1,910,700.00.

On Thursday, June 3rd, Stephane Bancel sold 10,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.89, for a total transaction of $1,888,900.00.

On Wednesday, May 26th, Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.70, for a total transaction of $1,518,300.00.

On Thursday, May 20th, Stephane Bancel sold 19,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.94, for a total transaction of $3,000,860.00.

On Friday, May 7th, Stephane Bancel sold 11,046 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.83, for a total transaction of $1,809,666.18.

On Wednesday, April 28th, Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.32, for a total transaction of $1,640,880.00.

On Friday, April 23rd, Stephane Bancel sold 11,046 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.21, for a total transaction of $1,913,277.66.

On Wednesday, April 21st, Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.60, for a total transaction of $1,427,400.00.

On Friday, April 16th, Stephane Bancel sold 11,046 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.44, for a total transaction of $1,838,496.24.

Shares of NASDAQ:MRNA opened at $219.94 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $88.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 175.95, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $183.39. Moderna, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $54.21 and a fifty-two week high of $227.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.39.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $2.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.80. The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.48 billion. Moderna had a net margin of 21.90% and a return on equity of 19.76%. Moderna’s quarterly revenue was up 24112.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.35) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Moderna, Inc. will post 24.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on MRNA shares. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Moderna from $178.00 to $194.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Moderna from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Moderna from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Chardan Capital increased their price objective on shares of Moderna from $182.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Moderna from $234.00 to $231.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Moderna currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $164.65.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of MRNA. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Moderna by 577.8% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 291,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,422,000 after purchasing an additional 248,239 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Moderna by 63.5% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 70,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,579,000 after buying an additional 27,332 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in Moderna during the 4th quarter valued at about $5,430,000. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in Moderna by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 53,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,539,000 after buying an additional 6,538 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its stake in Moderna by 256.3% during the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 19,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,006,000 after buying an additional 13,811 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.67% of the company’s stock.

Moderna Company Profile

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops therapeutics and vaccines based on messenger RNA for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases. As of March 9, 2021, the company had 13 programs in clinical trials and a total of 24 development programs in six modalities comprising prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted and cell surface therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

