Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) Declares $0.60 Quarterly Dividend

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, June 11th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of 0.60 per share by the semiconductor company on Thursday, July 15th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th.

Monolithic Power Systems has raised its dividend payment by 150.0% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 3 consecutive years. Monolithic Power Systems has a dividend payout ratio of 36.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Monolithic Power Systems to earn $5.68 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 42.3%.

MPWR opened at $365.68 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $345.22. Monolithic Power Systems has a twelve month low of $222.56 and a twelve month high of $406.75. The firm has a market cap of $16.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 99.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.89.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.12. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 18.23% and a net margin of 18.65%. The firm had revenue of $254.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $242.43 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.95 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Monolithic Power Systems will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on MPWR shares. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $415.00 price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $400.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Monolithic Power Systems has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $394.89.

In other Monolithic Power Systems news, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 1,897 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.17, for a total value of $669,963.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael Hsing sold 6,723 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.82, for a total value of $2,096,365.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,011,650 shares in the company, valued at $315,452,703. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 121,976 shares of company stock valued at $41,522,468 over the last 90 days. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Monolithic Power Systems Company Profile

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc designs, develops, and markets integrated power semiconductor solutions and power delivery architectures for computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer applications markets. It offers direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

