Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) Shares Sold by Saturna Capital CORP

Saturna Capital CORP cut its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) by 14.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,211 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 550 shares during the period. Saturna Capital CORP’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $1,134,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MPWR. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the first quarter valued at $49,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the first quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Nvwm LLC acquired a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems during the 1st quarter valued at $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Monolithic Power Systems alerts:

Shares of MPWR traded up $6.33 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $365.68. The stock had a trading volume of 518,837 shares, compared to its average volume of 272,619. The stock has a market cap of $16.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 99.64, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $345.22. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $222.56 and a one year high of $406.75.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $254.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $242.43 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 18.65% and a return on equity of 18.23%. The business’s revenue was up 53.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.95 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 4.46 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.18%.

In other news, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 905 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $364.78, for a total value of $330,125.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 156,097 shares in the company, valued at $56,941,063.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Maurice Sciammas sold 1,203 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $365.48, for a total transaction of $439,672.44. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 324,715 shares in the company, valued at $118,676,838.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 121,976 shares of company stock worth $41,522,468 in the last quarter. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on MPWR. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $415.00 price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $400.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $394.89.

Monolithic Power Systems Profile

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc designs, develops, and markets integrated power semiconductor solutions and power delivery architectures for computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer applications markets. It offers direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

Further Reading: Stock Symbols and CUSIP Explained



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MPWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR).

Receive News & Ratings for Monolithic Power Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monolithic Power Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.