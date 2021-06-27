Mooncoin (MOON) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $140.00

Mooncoin (CURRENCY:MOON) traded down 2.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on June 27th. One Mooncoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Mooncoin has traded 2.6% lower against the dollar. Mooncoin has a market capitalization of $6.77 million and approximately $140.00 worth of Mooncoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Mooncoin alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000744 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $127.53 or 0.00384219 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00006506 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0209 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.70 or 0.00011139 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00003949 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000423 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0588 or 0.00000177 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000316 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0208 or 0.00000063 BTC.

About Mooncoin

Mooncoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 30th, 2013. Mooncoin’s total supply is 227,490,931,370 coins. Mooncoin’s official website is mooncoin.com . Mooncoin’s official Twitter account is @mooncoinitalia and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Mooncoin is /r/MoonCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Moons are a new way for people to be rewarded for their contributions to r/CryptoCurrency. Moons can be claimed in the new Vault section of the Reddit iOS or Android app. They represent ownership in the subreddit, they are tokens on the Ethereum blockchain controlled entirely by the user, and they can be freely transferred, tipped, and spent in r/CryptoCurrency. Moons are distributed monthly based on individual contributions (comments, posts, etc.) that people make in r/CryptoCurrency. Reddit karma provides a basis for measuring people’s contribution, but the final decision is up to the community. Initially, 50 million Moons will be distributed based on karma earned in the subreddit to date. The amount distributed each following month will start at 5 million and decrease by 2.5% every cycle, so that the total number of Moons distributed over time will approach a maximum cap of 250 million. “

Mooncoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mooncoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mooncoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Mooncoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Mooncoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mooncoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.