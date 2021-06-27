Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund, Inc. (EDD) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 29th

Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund, Inc. (NYSE:EDD) announced a quarterly dividend on Saturday, June 19th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.1013 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, July 15th. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th.
Shares of NYSE EDD opened at $6.16 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $6.17. Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund has a 1-year low of $5.51 and a 1-year high of $6.50.
Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund Company Profile
