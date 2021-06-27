Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund, Inc. (EDD) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 29th

Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund, Inc. (NYSE:EDD) announced a quarterly dividend on Saturday, June 19th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.1013 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, July 15th. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th.

Shares of NYSE EDD opened at $6.16 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $6.17. Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund has a 1-year low of $5.51 and a 1-year high of $6.50.

Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund Company Profile

Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Morgan Stanley Investment Management Inc The fund invests in fixed income markets of emerging market countries across the globe. It typically invests in government bonds denominated in the local currencies of emerging markets.

