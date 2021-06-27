Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund, Inc. (NYSE:IIF) Shares Sold by Wolverine Asset Management LLC

Wolverine Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund, Inc. (NYSE:IIF) by 33.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,127 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,649 shares during the quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund were worth $1,028,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund by 59.1% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 358,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,597,000 after purchasing an additional 133,123 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund by 1.5% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 201,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,691,000 after purchasing an additional 2,944 shares during the last quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund by 61.6% in the fourth quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 58,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,240,000 after purchasing an additional 22,288 shares during the last quarter. GP Brinson Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund in the first quarter worth about $420,000. Finally, Barclays PLC purchased a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund in the first quarter worth about $305,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:IIF opened at $24.70 on Friday. Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.57 and a 52-week high of $25.25. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $23.94.

Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Morgan Stanley Investment Management Inc The fund is co-managed by Morgan Stanley Investment Management Company. It invests in the public equity markets of India. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

