Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Shares Purchased by Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 524.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 56,160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 47,167 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley accounts for about 0.5% of Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $4,361,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of MS. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 205,899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,110,000 after buying an additional 9,813 shares during the period. FIL Ltd boosted its stake in Morgan Stanley by 18.9% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 8,891,360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $609,325,000 after acquiring an additional 1,414,257 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC bought a new position in Morgan Stanley during the 4th quarter worth approximately $229,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Morgan Stanley by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 11,406 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $781,000 after acquiring an additional 1,470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Morgan Stanley during the 4th quarter worth approximately $226,000. Institutional investors own 84.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Morgan Stanley alerts:

In related news, insider Daniel A. Simkowitz sold 73,162 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.06, for a total transaction of $5,857,349.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 267,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,449,274.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MS opened at $88.40 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $164.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.56. Morgan Stanley has a 1-year low of $45.86 and a 1-year high of $94.27. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $86.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.47. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 23.73% and a return on equity of 15.44%. The firm had revenue of $15.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.01 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 65.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Morgan Stanley will post 7.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th were given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is presently 21.28%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on MS shares. Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of Morgan Stanley from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $86.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $98.00 price target on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $92.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.42.

Morgan Stanley Profile

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

Recommended Story: Bar Chart

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS).

Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Stanley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Stanley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.