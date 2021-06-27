Morneau Shepell (TSE:MSI) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Morneau Shepell Inc. (TSE:MSI) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$33.44. Morneau Shepell shares last traded at C$33.13, with a volume of 92,027 shares.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of Morneau Shepell to C$39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Morneau Shepell from C$38.00 to C$40.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Morneau Shepell from C$36.00 to C$37.00 in a research report on Monday, May 17th. National Bankshares lifted their price target on shares of Morneau Shepell from C$38.00 to C$39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Morneau Shepell from C$38.00 to C$43.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Morneau Shepell presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$39.50.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.28 billion and a PE ratio of 85.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.17. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$32.31.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th were paid a dividend of $0.065 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. Morneau Shepell’s dividend payout ratio is currently 202.07%.

Morneau Shepell Inc provides technology based human resources consulting services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It provides health and productivity, administrative, and retirement solutions to assist employers in managing the financial security, health, and productivity of their employees.

