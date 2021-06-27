Mueller Industries (NYSE:MLI) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Mueller Industries (NYSE:MLI) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Mueller Industries, Inc. is a leading manufacturer of copper tube and fittings; brass and copper alloy rod, bar and shapes; aluminum and brass forgings; aluminum and copper impact extrusions; plastic fittings and valves; refrigeration valves and fittings; and fabricated tubular products. Mueller’s operations are located throughout the United States and in Canada, Mexico, Great Britain, and China. Mueller’s business is importantly linked to the construction of new homes; the improvement and reconditioning of existing homes and structures; and the commercial construction market which includes, office buildings, factories, hotels, hospitals, etc. “

Mueller Industries stock opened at $43.82 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.56 and a beta of 1.18. Mueller Industries has a fifty-two week low of $23.96 and a fifty-two week high of $48.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $45.67.

Mueller Industries (NYSE:MLI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The industrial products company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $818.15 million for the quarter. Mueller Industries had a return on equity of 23.86% and a net margin of 6.51%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Mueller Industries will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th were paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. Mueller Industries’s payout ratio is 21.14%.

In other news, CEO Gregory L. Christopher sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total value of $1,200,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 426,165 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,455,920. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gregory L. Christopher sold 16,149 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total value of $710,556.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 460,016 shares in the company, valued at $20,240,704. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 66,149 shares of company stock worth $3,010,556. 2.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Mueller Industries during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,924,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Mueller Industries during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $565,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Mueller Industries by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,682,635 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $304,847,000 after purchasing an additional 517,632 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in Mueller Industries by 167.5% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 370,809 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,333,000 after purchasing an additional 232,170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP grew its stake in Mueller Industries by 19.2% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 934,661 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,648,000 after purchasing an additional 150,252 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.48% of the company’s stock.

Mueller Industries Company Profile

Mueller Industries, Inc manufactures and sells copper, brass, aluminum, and plastic products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, South Korea, the Middle East, China, and Mexico. The company's Piping Systems segment offers copper tubes, fittings, line sets, and pipe nipples; PEX plumbing and radiant systems; and plumbing-related fittings and plastic injection tooling.

