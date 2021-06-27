Mutual Advisors LLC Buys New Shares in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Mutual Advisors LLC bought a new stake in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $392,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its stake in MercadoLibre by 36.7% in the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 1,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,819,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Perpetual Investment Management Ltd bought a new position in MercadoLibre in the first quarter valued at $1,909,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in MercadoLibre by 22.2% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 9,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,196,000 after acquiring an additional 1,650 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in MercadoLibre by 15.2% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 52,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,521,000 after buying an additional 6,912 shares during the period. Finally, Sharp Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltda. boosted its position in MercadoLibre by 27.3% during the first quarter. Sharp Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltda. now owns 56,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,013,000 after buying an additional 12,083 shares during the period. 78.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Emiliano Calemzuk acquired 170 shares of the stock in a transaction on Saturday, June 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $876.75 per share, for a total transaction of $149,047.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on MELI shares. BTIG Research upgraded shares of MercadoLibre from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,720.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,150.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of MercadoLibre from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,800.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,850.00 to $1,824.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,150.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,826.06.

Shares of MELI opened at $1,541.72 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a one year low of $941.44 and a one year high of $2,020.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1,438.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4,973.13 and a beta of 1.48.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.95). MercadoLibre had a positive return on equity of 2.75% and a negative net margin of 0.29%. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. Analysts anticipate that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and Mercado Pago FinTech, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money via their websites and mobile apps.

