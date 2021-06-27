Mutual Advisors LLC Decreases Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Mutual Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) by 35.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,680 shares of the company’s stock after selling 906 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $461,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wolff Financial Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 3.7% during the first quarter. Wolff Financial Management LLC now owns 31,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,678,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130 shares in the last quarter. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 0.8% during the first quarter. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. now owns 38,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,655,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at $263,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 8.3% during the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 11,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,281,000 after purchasing an additional 919 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 110.3% during the first quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 16,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,535,000 after purchasing an additional 8,662 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VBK opened at $290.73 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $278.64. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $192.50 and a twelve month high of $304.93.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

