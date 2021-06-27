Mutual Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC)

Mutual Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC) by 37.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 28,327 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 16,963 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF were worth $488,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of PDBC. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF in the third quarter worth about $10,729,000. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 118.3% in the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 31,341 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $478,000 after buying an additional 16,986 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 137.2% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 247,880 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,783,000 after buying an additional 143,373 shares in the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $2,563,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 17.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,680 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 693 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF alerts:

Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF stock opened at $19.83 on Friday. Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF has a 12-month low of $12.58 and a 12-month high of $20.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $19.27.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PDBC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.