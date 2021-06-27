Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Decreases Stake in National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) by 3.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 158,261 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,990 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in National Retail Properties were worth $6,975,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NNN. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of National Retail Properties by 46.5% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 762 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of National Retail Properties by 89.9% in the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 925 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of National Retail Properties in the fourth quarter worth $61,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of National Retail Properties in the first quarter worth $69,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of National Retail Properties by 16.4% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,313 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the period. 87.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NNN stock opened at $47.88 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.92, a PEG ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 8.09, a quick ratio of 8.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $47.10. National Retail Properties, Inc. has a one year low of $31.41 and a one year high of $50.33.

National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.34). National Retail Properties had a net margin of 33.09% and a return on equity of 5.57%. The company had revenue of $179.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $167.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that National Retail Properties, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th were given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.34%. National Retail Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 82.87%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on NNN shares. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of National Retail Properties from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Colliers Securities started coverage on shares of National Retail Properties in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $49.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of National Retail Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of National Retail Properties from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of National Retail Properties from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.38.

In other news, CFO Kevin B. Habicht sold 22,126 shares of National Retail Properties stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.29, for a total value of $979,960.54. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 189,839 shares in the company, valued at $8,407,969.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Michelle Lynn Miller sold 1,000 shares of National Retail Properties stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.49, for a total transaction of $46,490.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 40,685 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,891,445.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.77% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

National Retail Properties invests primarily in high-quality retail properties subject generally to long-term, net leases. As of September 30, 2020, the company owned 3,114 properties in 48 states with a gross leasable area of approximately 32.4 million square feet and with a weighted average remaining lease term of 10.7 years.

