Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Has $6.62 Million Holdings in Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO) by 3.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 53,838 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,084 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Lincoln Electric were worth $6,619,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in shares of Lincoln Electric by 35.2% in the 1st quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 153,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $18,810,000 after acquiring an additional 39,800 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Lincoln Electric during the fourth quarter worth about $68,602,000. Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Lincoln Electric in the first quarter valued at about $7,419,000. Trillium Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lincoln Electric by 53.2% in the first quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 35,578 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,374,000 after acquiring an additional 12,360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in shares of Lincoln Electric by 26.3% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 95,826 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,140,000 after purchasing an additional 19,974 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Lincoln Electric alerts:

In other news, EVP Jennifer I. Ansberry sold 3,984 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.31, for a total transaction of $527,123.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.35% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on LECO shares. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Lincoln Electric from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $147.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Lincoln Electric from $121.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Lincoln Electric from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Vertical Research upgraded Lincoln Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $127.88.

Shares of LECO opened at $132.16 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.87 billion, a PE ratio of 35.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.17. Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $79.67 and a 12 month high of $136.04. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $129.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $757.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $727.87 million. Lincoln Electric had a net margin of 8.29% and a return on equity of 36.67%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.00 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. will post 5.62 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. Lincoln Electric’s payout ratio is presently 49.16%.

About Lincoln Electric

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells welding, cutting, and brazing products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas Welding, International Welding, and The Harris Products Group. It offers welding products, including arc welding power sources, plasma cutters, wire feeding systems, robotic welding packages, integrated automation systems, fume extraction equipment, consumable electrodes, fluxes and welding accessories, and specialty welding consumables and fabrication products.

See Also: Capital Gains Distribution

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LECO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO).

Receive News & Ratings for Lincoln Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lincoln Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.