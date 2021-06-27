Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Lowers Stake in American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) by 3.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 142,367 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,204 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.10% of American Campus Communities worth $6,146,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in American Campus Communities by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 44,732 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,913,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its position in American Campus Communities by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 12,222 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $528,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in American Campus Communities by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,211 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,677,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp grew its position in American Campus Communities by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 226,583 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,691,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH grew its position in American Campus Communities by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 5,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. 94.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ACC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of American Campus Communities from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Piper Sandler raised shares of American Campus Communities from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $48.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, May 28th. Evercore ISI raised shares of American Campus Communities from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $48.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of American Campus Communities from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $44.00 to $46.00 in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of American Campus Communities from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.86.

In related news, President James Clarence Hopke, Jr. sold 15,243 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.50, for a total value of $693,556.50. Following the sale, the president now owns 118,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,375,779.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, COO Jennifer Beese sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.58, for a total value of $485,800.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 105,448 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,122,663.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.95% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ACC stock opened at $48.20 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,205.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.94. American Campus Communities, Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.07 and a 52 week high of $49.21. The business’s 50-day moving average is $46.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $232.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $217.18 million. American Campus Communities had a return on equity of 0.16% and a net margin of 0.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that American Campus Communities, Inc. will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.90%. This is an increase from American Campus Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. American Campus Communities’s payout ratio is currently 94.95%.

American Campus Communities Company Profile

American Campus Communities, Inc is the largest owner, manager and developer of high-quality student housing communities in the United States. The company is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered equity real estate investment trust (REIT) with expertise in the design, finance, development, construction management and operational management of student housing properties.

