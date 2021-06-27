Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Sells 44,017 Shares of Cloudera, Inc. (NYSE:CLDR)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Cloudera, Inc. (NYSE:CLDR) by 8.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 493,905 shares of the company’s stock after selling 44,017 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Cloudera were worth $6,011,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLDR. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Cloudera by 52.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,575,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,196,000 after purchasing an additional 3,309,734 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Cloudera in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,181,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cloudera by 23.1% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 6,792,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,248,000 after acquiring an additional 1,275,564 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Cloudera by 18.6% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 6,737,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,713,000 after acquiring an additional 1,054,978 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cloudera in the fourth quarter worth approximately $14,104,000. Institutional investors own 77.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on CLDR. Barclays cut their price objective on Cloudera from $19.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Cloudera from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.33.

In other Cloudera news, President Mick Hollison sold 36,682 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.79, for a total value of $579,208.78. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 120,607 shares in the company, valued at $1,904,384.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CAO Scott Reasoner sold 14,323 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.79, for a total transaction of $226,160.17. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 83,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,314,154.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 129,314 shares of company stock valued at $1,894,446 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CLDR opened at $15.77 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.85 and a beta of 1.14. Cloudera, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.34 and a 12-month high of $19.35. The business’s fifty day moving average is $13.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20.

Cloudera (NYSE:CLDR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $224.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $217.29 million. Cloudera had a negative net margin of 16.43% and a negative return on equity of 2.58%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.05 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cloudera, Inc. will post -0.3 EPS for the current year.

Cloudera, Inc offers a suite of data analytics and management products in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company operates through two segments, Subscription and Services. The company offers Cloudera DataFlow, a streaming data platform that collects, curates, and analyzes data; Cloudera Data Science Workbench that enables self-service data science for the enterprise; Cloudera Enterprise Data Hub, a solution that allows companies to execute multiple analytic functions against a shared set of governed and secure data; Cloudera Data Warehouse, a data warehouse that provides cloud solution for self-service analytics; Cloudera Operational DB, a solution that enables stream processing and real-time analytics on changing data; Cloudera Data Science and Engineering, which enables users to streamline and scale big data processing; and Hortonworks Data Platform, a data management platform that helps organizations to store, process, and analyze various data assets.

