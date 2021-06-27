National Pension Service Has $801.19 Million Stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

National Pension Service raised its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 388,450 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,474 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for 1.7% of National Pension Service’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. National Pension Service’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $801,186,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOGL. Rikoon Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 0.8% in the first quarter. Rikoon Group LLC now owns 1,664 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,432,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Saturna Capital CORP lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 186.6% in the first quarter. Saturna Capital CORP now owns 9,999 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $20,623,000 after acquiring an additional 6,510 shares in the last quarter. One Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 7.2% in the first quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 446 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $919,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 5.9% in the first quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc now owns 117,841 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $243,049,000 after acquiring an additional 6,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 1.6% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 334,196 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $689,289,000 after acquiring an additional 5,316 shares in the last quarter. 34.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ GOOGL traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $2,450.17. 1,729,819 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,139,376. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.64 trillion, a P/E ratio of 32.62, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2,351.12. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,351.65 and a 52 week high of $2,461.91.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $15.82 by $10.47. The business had revenue of $45.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.46 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.54% and a net margin of 26.11%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $9.87 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 89.46 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. China Renaissance Securities upgraded Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $1,477.00 to $3,000.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $2,415.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their target price on Alphabet from $2,500.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,516.55.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

