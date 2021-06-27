National Pension Service Increases Holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

National Pension Service grew its holdings in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 3.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,114,143 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,291 shares during the quarter. Mastercard makes up 0.8% of National Pension Service’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. National Pension Service owned 0.11% of Mastercard worth $396,691,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MA. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Mastercard by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 29,339,289 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $10,458,136,000 after acquiring an additional 171,333 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Mastercard by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,118,275 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $6,110,200,000 after acquiring an additional 2,181,047 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Mastercard by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,976,354 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,962,775,000 after acquiring an additional 216,976 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in Mastercard by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 11,216,598 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,003,395,000 after acquiring an additional 101,468 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Mastercard during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,290,758,000. 74.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MA traded up $4.86 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $379.61. 3,983,881 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,896,365. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1 year low of $281.20 and a 1 year high of $401.50. The stock has a market cap of $376.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $370.88.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.97 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 100.68% and a net margin of 42.38%. The business’s revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.83 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 7.75 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 9th. Investors of record on Friday, July 9th will be paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.46%. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 27.37%.

In related news, insider Michael Fraccaro sold 1,374 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total value of $508,380.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,826,800. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Craig Vosburg sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $381.70, for a total value of $3,817,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 50,449 shares in the company, valued at $19,256,383.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 46,015 shares of company stock worth $17,405,702. 0.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MA. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Mastercard from $418.00 to $444.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Sunday, February 28th. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Mastercard from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $402.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Truist lifted their price target on Mastercard from $415.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their price target on Mastercard from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $393.46.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

