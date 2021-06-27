National Pension Service Raises Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

National Pension Service boosted its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 3.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,706,687 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 64,183 shares during the period. National Pension Service’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $241,411,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PEP. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the 3rd quarter valued at about $256,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the 4th quarter valued at about $227,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 8,443.8% in the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 1,351 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 119,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,765,000 after acquiring an additional 8,032 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 72,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,818,000 after acquiring an additional 8,561 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.64% of the company’s stock.

In other PepsiCo news, CEO Silviu Popovici sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.40, for a total transaction of $2,908,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 75,886 shares in the company, valued at $11,033,824.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PEP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on PepsiCo in a report on Monday, April 12th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on PepsiCo from $147.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on PepsiCo from $158.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on PepsiCo from $144.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $149.38.

Shares of NASDAQ:PEP traded up $0.74 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $146.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,387,907 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,439,347. The firm has a market cap of $202.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.93. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $128.06 and a 1 year high of $149.27. The company’s 50 day moving average is $146.28.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.09. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 58.55% and a net margin of 10.51%. The business had revenue of $14.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th will be issued a $1.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $4.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.94%. This is a boost from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.90%.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

