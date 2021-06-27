Neovasc (NASDAQ:NVCN) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Neovasc (NASDAQ:NVCN) (TSE:NVC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Neovasc Inc. is a specialty medical device company. It develops, manufactures and markets products for the cardiovascular marketplace. The Company’s products include the Tiara (TM) mitral valve prosthesis in development for the transcatheter treatment of mitral valve disease, the Neovasc Reducer (TM) for the treatment of refractory angina and a line of advanced biological tissue products that are used as key components in third-party medical products, including transcatheter heart valves. Neovasc Inc. is headquartered in Richmond, Canada. “

Separately, SVB Leerink reissued a buy rating and set a $2.00 target price on shares of Neovasc in a report on Sunday, March 14th.

Shares of Neovasc stock opened at $0.92 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $62.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.60 and a beta of 2.42. The company has a quick ratio of 12.77, a current ratio of 12.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.89. Neovasc has a 1 year low of $0.68 and a 1 year high of $3.08.

Neovasc (NASDAQ:NVCN) (TSE:NVC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $0.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.60 million. Neovasc had a negative net margin of 1,425.96% and a negative return on equity of 157.95%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Neovasc will post -0.34 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Neovasc by 62.1% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 26,634 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 10,200 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Neovasc by 74.0% in the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 73,793 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 31,393 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Neovasc by 3,295.5% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 92,019 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 89,309 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Neovasc in the 4th quarter valued at $219,000. Finally, GenTrust LLC bought a new stake in shares of Neovasc in the 1st quarter valued at $450,000. 4.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Neovasc Company Profile

Neovasc Inc, a specialty medical device company, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for cardiovascular marketplace in Europe, Canada, the United States, and internationally. Its products include the Tiara technology for the transcatheter treatment of mitral valve disease; and the Neovasc Reducer for the treatment of refractory angina.

