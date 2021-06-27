Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Upgraded by Credit Suisse Group to Outperform

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) was upgraded by investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage presently has a $586.00 price target on the Internet television network’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 11.18% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Netflix from $600.00 to $575.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Netflix from $700.00 to $650.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Netflix in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price target on shares of Netflix from $670.00 to $650.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $620.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $596.65.

NASDAQ:NFLX opened at $527.07 on Friday. Netflix has a 12-month low of $432.14 and a 12-month high of $593.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $233.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.73, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.75. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $501.75.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.77. Netflix had a net margin of 14.24% and a return on equity of 34.47%. The firm had revenue of $7.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.57 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Netflix will post 10.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 2,639 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $491.30, for a total value of $1,296,540.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $643,111.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. StoneX Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Netflix by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 3,438 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,793,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Invst LLC bought a new position in shares of Netflix in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,128,000. Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd grew its position in shares of Netflix by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd now owns 34,000 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $17,736,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Prentice Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Netflix in the 1st quarter valued at about $261,000. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,171 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,654,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. 79.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

