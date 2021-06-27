Neuberger Berman Group LLC Acquires 20,510 Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 14.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 158,775 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,510 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $44,853,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in FedEx during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Curi Capital acquired a new position in FedEx during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in FedEx by 329.0% during the 1st quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 133 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in FedEx during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in FedEx during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.98% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Stephens upped their price objective on FedEx from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $383.00 price objective on shares of FedEx in a report on Friday, March 19th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on FedEx from $336.00 to $351.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on FedEx from $364.00 to $373.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price target on FedEx from $366.00 to $381.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. FedEx currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $335.12.

FDX stock opened at $291.95 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $299.55. The company has a market cap of $77.47 billion, a PE ratio of 15.01, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.60. FedEx Co. has a 1 year low of $129.28 and a 1 year high of $319.90.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shipping service provider reported $5.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.99 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $22.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.54 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 23.45% and a net margin of 6.23%. The company’s revenue was up 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.53 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that FedEx Co. will post 20.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 25th. This is a boost from FedEx’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is 14.31%.

In other news, CEO Donald F. Colleran sold 13,425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.23, for a total value of $4,231,962.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 52,479 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,542,955.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael C. Lenz sold 4,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.97, for a total value of $1,485,059.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,943,666.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 170,773 shares of company stock valued at $50,641,869. Corporate insiders own 8.49% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border e-commerce technology and e-commerce transportation solutions.

