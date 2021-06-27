Neuberger Berman Group LLC Acquires 854,896 Shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) by 227.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,230,832 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 854,896 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned 0.29% of Citizens Financial Group worth $53,936,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Leelyn Smith LLC bought a new stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Citizens Financial Group during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Citizens Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Citizens Financial Group during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, RBA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Citizens Financial Group during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors own 92.43% of the company’s stock.

CFG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Citizens Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Barclays upped their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.60.

CFG opened at $47.33 on Friday. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.53 and a 12-month high of $51.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.16 billion, a PE ratio of 13.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.92.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 15th. The bank reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.40. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 8.16% and a net margin of 21.53%. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 29th were given a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 28th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.30%. Citizens Financial Group’s payout ratio is 64.73%.

Citizens Financial Group Profile

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Consumer Banking segment offers traditional banking products and services, including checking and savings accounts, home and education loans, credit cards, business loans, mortgage and home equity lending, and unsecured product finance and personal loans, as well as wealth management and investment services to retail customers and small businesses.

