Neuberger Berman Group LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Quantum Co. (NASDAQ:QMCO)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in Quantum Co. (NASDAQ:QMCO) by 205.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,156,718 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,142,536 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned about 0.11% of Quantum worth $51,176,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AWM Investment Company Inc. purchased a new position in Quantum in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,415,000. Kepos Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Quantum during the first quarter worth $3,749,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Quantum by 29.7% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 443,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,690,000 after acquiring an additional 101,443 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Quantum by 69.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 816,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,803,000 after acquiring an additional 333,386 shares in the last quarter. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp lifted its position in shares of Quantum by 148.3% during the first quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 409,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,409,000 after acquiring an additional 244,387 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.08% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on QMCO. Oppenheimer began coverage on Quantum in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. Northland Securities began coverage on Quantum in a research report on Friday, March 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Quantum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th.

Quantum stock opened at $7.07 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $403.61 million, a PE ratio of -8.84 and a beta of 2.24. Quantum Co. has a fifty-two week low of $3.71 and a fifty-two week high of $9.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.09.

Quantum (NASDAQ:QMCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $92.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.05 million. On average, research analysts expect that Quantum Co. will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CRO Elizabeth King sold 19,878 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.25, for a total value of $144,115.50. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 292,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,119,392.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Lewis W. Moorehead sold 8,077 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.15, for a total value of $57,750.55. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 84,929 shares of company stock worth $629,354. Insiders own 18.60% of the company’s stock.

Quantum Company Profile

Quantum Corporation provides products for storing and managing digital video and unstructured data in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers StorNext software systems that enable high-speed ingest, editing, processing, and management of digital video and image datasets; and Scalar tape systems that provide long-term data storage facility to archive and preserve digital content for decades.

