Neuberger Berman Group LLC Makes New Investment in Hayward Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HAYW)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new position in Hayward Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HAYW) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 3,316,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,976,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Hayward during the first quarter valued at $83,059,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Hayward during the first quarter valued at $59,687,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hayward during the first quarter valued at $13,532,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of Hayward during the first quarter valued at $10,128,000. Finally, Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hayward during the first quarter valued at $6,752,000. 50.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Hayward stock opened at $24.73 on Friday. Hayward Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.61 and a 1 year high of $26.82. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Hayward in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Hayward in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Hayward from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Hayward in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded Hayward to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.57.

In other Hayward news, major shareholder Ccmp Capital, Lp sold 1,120,044 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.07, for a total value of $17,999,107.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Hayward Holdings, Inc operates as a designer, manufacturer, and marketer of various pool equipment and associated automation systems. The company offers a range of pool equipment, including pumps, filters, heaters, automatic cleaners, sanitizers, controls, and LED lights, as well as industrial thermoplastic valves and process liquid control products for in-ground residential pools, above ground pools, and commercial pools.

