Neuberger Berman Group LLC Purchases 25,198 Shares of Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) by 5.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 485,246 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,198 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned about 0.31% of Boston Properties worth $49,132,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of BXP. FIL Ltd grew its holdings in Boston Properties by 70.1% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 90,259 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,532,000 after purchasing an additional 37,202 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Boston Properties by 50.8% during the 4th quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 4,155 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Boston Properties by 23.6% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 40,250 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,805,000 after purchasing an additional 7,681 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Boston Properties by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 6,254 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $591,000 after purchasing an additional 733 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Boston Properties by 196.8% during the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 3,835 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 2,543 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.93% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BXP opened at $119.80 on Friday. Boston Properties, Inc. has a 52 week low of $69.69 and a 52 week high of $124.24. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $113.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 6.64 and a quick ratio of 6.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.70 billion, a PE ratio of 40.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.23.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.02. Boston Properties had a net margin of 17.32% and a return on equity of 5.74%. The company had revenue of $713.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $679.79 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.20 earnings per share. Boston Properties’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Boston Properties, Inc. will post 6.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.27%. Boston Properties’s payout ratio is 62.32%.

In other Boston Properties news, EVP Raymond A. Ritchey sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.05, for a total transaction of $4,602,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,150,500. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Raymond A. Ritchey sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.78, for a total transaction of $573,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $573,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 50,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,707,500 in the last three months. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on BXP. Argus upped their price target on shares of Boston Properties from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Truist cut shares of Boston Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $109.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Boston Properties from $107.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Boston Properties in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $106.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of Boston Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $135.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $109.50.

Boston Properties

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) is the largest publicly-held developer and owner of Class A office properties in the United States, concentrated in five markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco and Washington, DC. The Company is a fully integrated real estate company, organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), that develops, manages, operates, acquires and owns a diverse portfolio of primarily Class A office space.

