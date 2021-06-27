Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) Shares Sold by Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc.

Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) by 31.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 106,538 shares of the company’s stock after selling 48,152 shares during the period. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc.’s holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences were worth $10,361,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,179,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,572,000 after buying an additional 53,898 shares during the period. DSM Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 33.4% in the 4th quarter. DSM Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,116,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,006,000 after purchasing an additional 279,614 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 51.6% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 961,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,458,000 after purchasing an additional 327,101 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 901,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,703,000 after purchasing an additional 140,893 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $67,804,000. 99.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NBIX. Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $112.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Barclays raised shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $119.00 to $116.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. TheStreet cut shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $125.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Neurocrine Biosciences currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.24.

NBIX stock opened at $100.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 5.55 and a current ratio of 5.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.48 billion, a PE ratio of 24.46 and a beta of 0.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $96.02. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $86.02 and a 52 week high of $136.26.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $236.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $247.81 million. Neurocrine Biosciences had a return on equity of 40.53% and a net margin of 38.45%. On average, analysts predict that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. will post 2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Gary A. Lyons sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.27, for a total transaction of $1,002,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceutical products for the treatment of neurological, endocrine, and psychiatric-based diseases and disorders in the United States. The company offers INGREZZA, a VMAT2 inhibitor for the treatment of tardive dyskinesia; ONGENTYS, a catechol-O-methyltransferase inhibitor used as an adjunct therapy to levodopa/DOPA decarboxylase inhibitors for adult patients with Parkinson's disease; ORILISSA, a gonadotropin-releasing hormone (GnRH) antagonist for the treatment of endometriosis pain; and ORIAHNN, a GnRH antagonist for the management of heavy menstrual bleeding associated with uterine fibroids.

