New Century AIM VCT 2 Plc (LON:NCA2) Raises Dividend to GBX 7 Per Share

New Century AIM VCT 2 Plc (LON:NCA2) announced a dividend on Friday, June 25th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of GBX 7 ($0.09) per share on Friday, August 13th. This represents a yield of 9.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 1st. This is an increase from New Century AIM VCT 2’s previous dividend of $3.40. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of LON NCA2 remained flat at $GBX 71 ($0.93) during trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,981 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,589. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 69.30. The firm has a market cap of £3.27 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.06. New Century AIM VCT 2 has a twelve month low of GBX 0.38 ($0.00) and a twelve month high of GBX 71 ($0.93).

About New Century AIM VCT 2

New Century AIM VCT 2 PLC is a United Kingdom-based venture capital trust. The principal activity of the Company is to make long-term equity and loan investments in unquoted and alternative investment market (AIM) traded companies in the United Kingdom. The Company’s principal objectives are to achieve long term capital growth through investment in a diversified portfolio of qualifying companies primarily quoted on AIM.

