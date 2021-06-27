New Century AIM VCT 2 Plc (LON:NCA2) Raises Dividend to GBX 7 Per Share

New Century AIM VCT 2 Plc (LON:NCA2) announced a dividend on Friday, June 25th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of GBX 7 ($0.09) per share on Friday, August 13th. This represents a yield of 9.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 1st. This is an increase from New Century AIM VCT 2’s previous dividend of $3.40. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
Shares of LON NCA2 remained flat at $GBX 71 ($0.93) during trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,981 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,589. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 69.30. The firm has a market cap of £3.27 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.06. New Century AIM VCT 2 has a twelve month low of GBX 0.38 ($0.00) and a twelve month high of GBX 71 ($0.93).
About New Century AIM VCT 2
