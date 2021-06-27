New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR) Shares Sold by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp lessened its stake in shares of New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR) by 19.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,550,052 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 380,347 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned about 1.61% of New Jersey Resources worth $61,801,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in New Jersey Resources during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in New Jersey Resources during the first quarter worth approximately $51,000. CI Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in New Jersey Resources by 89.6% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,657 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 783 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in New Jersey Resources during the fourth quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in New Jersey Resources by 29.5% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,922 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $175,000 after buying an additional 1,122 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.79% of the company’s stock.

NJR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Williams Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of New Jersey Resources in a report on Friday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of New Jersey Resources in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America lowered shares of New Jersey Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of New Jersey Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday, May 8th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of New Jersey Resources from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.80.

Shares of NYSE:NJR opened at $40.18 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $42.66. The firm has a market cap of $3.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.52. New Jersey Resources Co. has a 12-month low of $25.87 and a 12-month high of $44.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.61. The company had revenue of $802.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $761.34 million. New Jersey Resources had a net margin of 12.63% and a return on equity of 14.67%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.88 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that New Jersey Resources Co. will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.333 per share. This represents a $1.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 15th. New Jersey Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 64.56%.

In other news, VP Timothy F. Shea sold 10,001 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.35, for a total transaction of $413,541.35. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 58,406 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,415,088.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director M William Howard, Jr. sold 3,078 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.79, for a total transaction of $131,707.62. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,257 shares in the company, valued at approximately $610,057.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

New Jersey Resources Corporation, an energy services holding company, provides regulated gas distribution, and retail and wholesale energy services. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Distribution, Clean Energy Ventures, Energy Services, and Storage and Transportation. The Natural Gas Distribution segment offers regulated retail natural gas services to approximately 558,000 residential and commercial customers in central and northern New Jersey; provides storage management services; and participates in the off-system sales and capacity release markets.

