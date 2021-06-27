New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU) Shares Acquired by DSM Capital Partners LLC

DSM Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU) by 1,055.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,561,396 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,426,302 shares during the quarter. New Oriental Education & Technology Group comprises about 0.2% of DSM Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. DSM Capital Partners LLC owned 0.09% of New Oriental Education & Technology Group worth $21,860,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of EDU. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 1,012.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 83,842,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,173,795,000 after purchasing an additional 76,306,607 shares during the period. Davis Selected Advisers lifted its holdings in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 1,021.1% in the first quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 70,536,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $987,507,000 after purchasing an additional 64,244,593 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 927.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 60,384,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $845,389,000 after purchasing an additional 54,506,874 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc lifted its holdings in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 874.0% in the 1st quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 27,260,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,787,000 after acquiring an additional 24,461,921 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sands Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 1,034.1% in the 1st quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 20,281,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,945,000 after acquiring an additional 18,493,473 shares during the last quarter. 74.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on EDU. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. HSBC downgraded shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. CLSA started coverage on shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.70 price target for the company. TheStreet lowered shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.86.

Shares of EDU opened at $8.12 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $13.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.83 and a beta of 0.94. New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.27 and a fifty-two week high of $19.97. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.78.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.03. New Oriental Education & Technology Group had a return on equity of 9.90% and a net margin of 10.18%. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 29.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.

About New Oriental Education & Technology Group

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc provides private educational services under the New Oriental brand in the People's Republic of China. It operates through K-12 AST, Test Preparation and Other Courses; and Others segments. The company offers test preparation courses to students taking language and entrance exams used by educational institutions in the United States, the People's Republic of China, and the Commonwealth countries; and after-school tutoring courses for middle and high school students to enhance their exam scores, as well as for children to teach English.

