New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.39 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR) will announce ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for New Relic’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.39) to ($0.38). New Relic reported earnings of $0.15 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 360%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that New Relic will report full year earnings of ($0.82) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.83) to ($0.80). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.00 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.21) to $0.29. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow New Relic.

New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The software maker reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.19. The company had revenue of $172.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $166.60 million. New Relic had a negative net margin of 28.85% and a negative return on equity of 39.09%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.14 earnings per share.

NEWR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of New Relic from $71.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 14th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of New Relic from $71.00 to $58.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of New Relic in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Loop Capital lowered their price target on shares of New Relic from $70.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of New Relic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.83.

NYSE:NEWR traded down $0.40 on Friday, reaching $69.54. 729,750 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 513,997. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 2.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.08 and a beta of 0.86. New Relic has a 52 week low of $51.52 and a 52 week high of $81.10. The company has a fifty day moving average of $63.93.

In other news, insider William Staples sold 3,587 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.22, for a total value of $208,835.14. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,015 shares in the company, valued at $699,513.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Lewis Cirne sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.43, for a total transaction of $1,872,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,872,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 102,192 shares of company stock worth $6,331,396 over the last three months. Insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEWR. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in New Relic in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Cribstone Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in New Relic in the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in New Relic by 356.5% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 840 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 656 shares in the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC boosted its holdings in New Relic by 18.9% in the first quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 1,033 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in New Relic in the fourth quarter valued at $65,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.68% of the company’s stock.

About New Relic

New Relic, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides platform for engineers to plan, build, deploy, and operate software worldwide. It offers a suite of products on its open and extensible cloud-based platform, New Relic One Platform, which enables users to collect, store, and analyze telemetry data flowing through and about their software.

