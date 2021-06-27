New York State Common Retirement Fund Boosts Stake in Ternium S.A. (NYSE:TX)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Ternium S.A. (NYSE:TX) by 257.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 36,904 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 26,587 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Ternium were worth $1,433,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Prudential PLC boosted its stake in shares of Ternium by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 2,375,195 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $69,071,000 after buying an additional 347,491 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd boosted its position in Ternium by 4.4% during the first quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,446,512 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $95,023,000 after purchasing an additional 102,712 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Ternium by 29.6% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 725,612 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,183,000 after purchasing an additional 165,686 shares in the last quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Ternium during the first quarter worth $204,000. Finally, Shilanski & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Ternium during the first quarter worth $202,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.63% of the company’s stock.

TX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ternium from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Scotiabank reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $44.00 target price on shares of Ternium in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Ternium from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.67.

Shares of NYSE:TX opened at $36.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 1.36. Ternium S.A. has a 52-week low of $14.12 and a 52-week high of $41.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $37.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.43.

Ternium (NYSE:TX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $3.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.58. The firm had revenue of $3.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.12 billion. Ternium had a return on equity of 14.07% and a net margin of 14.34%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ternium S.A. will post 11.82 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 5th were paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 4th. This represents a yield of 0.55%. Ternium’s payout ratio is currently 69.54%.

Ternium SA, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and processes various steel products in Mexico, Argentina, Paraguay, Chile, Bolivia, Uruguay, Brazil, the United States, Colombia, Guatemala, Costa Rica, Honduras, El Salvador, and Nicaragua. It operates through two segments, Steel and Mining. The Steel segment offers slabs, billets and round bars, hot rolled flat products, merchant bars, reinforcing bars, stirrups and rods, tin plate and galvanized products, tubes, beams, insulated panels, roofing and cladding, roof tiles, steel decks, pre-engineered metal building systems, and pig iron products; and sells energy.

